Heavyweight MMA king ‘Reug Reug’ wants to fight Anatoly Malykhin “for all the titles” in Tokyo super show

Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane wants all the glory when he faces old rival Anatoly Malykhin in Tokyo.

The reigning ONE heavyweight MMA world champion will defend his throne against Malykhin in a world title rematch in the co-main event of ONE 173 on November 16 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

Kane posted on Instagram that he's not content with defending his throne against Malykhin, but he wants to take all of the Russian juggernaut's remaining belts.

Although Malykhin has lost the heavyweight MMA strap to 'Reug Reug', he still holds the ONE middleweight and light heavyweight MMA world titles.

Kane posted:

"So @anmalykhin you said this is an easy fight 😴… You said the same last time, and look whose hand was raised. Let’s stop the talk! If you’re really who you say you are, let’s make this fight for ALL the belts! This is the biggest Heavyweight MMA fight of a generation in Japan 🇯🇵🔥"

He added:

"Let’s do it for all the titles 🏆🏆🏆! If you’re scared, I get it… because without those titles, who even are you? 🤷‍♂️ @yodchatri let’s give the fans what they deserve!"

Malykhin was a perfect 14-0 (6-0 in ONE Championship) when he defended the ONE heavyweight MMA world title against Kane in the main event of ONE 169 in Bangkok.

That aura of invincibility, however, took some cracks when he struggled to impose his overwhelming offensive game plan against Kane's unorthodox Senegalese wrestling.

'Reug Reug' held his ground and even took down Malykhin early in the fight, with 'Sladkiy' mounting a comeback with his boxing in the championship rounds.

Malykhin's late surge, however, proved too late, and Kane held on for the split decision win to claim the ONE heavyweight MMA world title.

Tickets for ONE 173 will be available through ePlus.

'Reug Reug' reveals MMA legend 'Rampage' Jackson will be in his corner at ONE 173

Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane won't just defend his throne in Tokyo, he'll also honor Japan's rich MMA heritage when he brings out one of the greatest fighters to have ever set foot in PRIDE FC.

During the press conference for ONE 173, Kane's manager revealed that MMA icon Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson will be in the corner of the ONE heavyweight MMA world champion.

"He's going to bring Rampage with him to pass over the ceremonial banner of huge fighters in the region. And he feels like this fight with Anatoly stamps him as one of the greatest heavyweight MMA fighters in the world, and he hopes that Anatoly appreciates Oumar for giving him a chance for the rematch."

