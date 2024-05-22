Anatoly Malykhin’s wife Anita details her husband’s fateful meeting with coach: “That moment determined his life”

Anatoly Malykhin wouldn't have been the fighter he is today if it weren't for one pivotal meeting.

The reigning three-division MMA world champion recently went back to his hometown of Kemerovo, Russia and it was there where he reunited with the coach that started his martial arts journey.

Malykhin visited his old coach Zakharushkin Vladimir Vitaliviech and even brought his son, Lev, along with him.

Anita, Malykhin's wife, narrated in an Instagram video how influential Vitaliviech is to the reigning ONE middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight MMA world champion.

She said:

"Once upon a time, about 30 years ago, my husband Anatoly came to the wrestling section for the first time to this coach: Zakharushkin Vladimir Vitaliviech. Perhaps that moment determined his life and led to the world titles in three weight categories."

Anita added:

"Vladimir Vitaliviech still teaches wrestling to kids. He does his job with love and on a hundred percent. Here is a significant moment. After so many years, we brought our three-year-old son Lev to Sladkiy's first wrestling coach. Whether this will determine his fate, I have no idea. All I know is that everything beautiful that we put into our children grows later and gives great support in their life."

Under Vitaliviech's guidance, Anatoly Malykhin became a Master of Sport in Freestyle Wrestling in Russia.

'Sladkiy' eventually moved to MMA and now has a perfect 14-0 record, 6-0 in ONE Championship, with his three world title belts.

Anatoly Malykhin isn't too bothered with his potential heavyweight challengers

Potential challengers always have their sights on Anatoly Malykhin, but the triple-champ isn't bothered one bit.

The Russian monster is always under a constant barrage of verbal threats from contenders such as Amir Aliakbari, Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane, and Ben Tynan.

Another potential contender is Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida, but the BJJ legend always respected Malykhin as a fighter and person.

Despite this, Malykhin maintained a laidback approach in his clapbacks and even used his distinguishable humor to poke fun at his adversaries.

Malykhin told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

"I think all four of these guys are on the same level. They have pretty much the same skills. They are all bad at stand-up and very good at wrestling, and their stamina is about the same."