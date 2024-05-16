“A union made in heaven” - Triple-champ Anatoly Malykhin gets married to longtime partner Anita in Kemerovo

Anatoly Malykhin can add another lofty laurel to his list of life achievements.

The reigning three-division world champion recently got the religious blessing for his marriage to his longtime partner and wife Anita.

The couple, who primarily reside in Phuket due to Malykhin's career, recently traveled back to Russia and promptly received the blessing at Znamensky Cathedral in Kemerovo.

Anita shared some of their wedding snapshots on Instagram and captioned:

"The Sacrament of Wedding. A union made in heaven."

The couple have been legally wed for quite some time now, and it's only this time that they officially received the Sacrament of Wedding.

They also have a son, Lev, who was born in 2020.

Besides being Malykhin's wife, Anita is also the manager of the ONE middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight MMA world champion.

In a previous interview with ONE Championship, Malykhin credited a huge part of his success to his wife for motivating him to no end.

Malykhin even uses the pet name Anita gave him, Sladkiy, as his official nickname whenever he competes.

"I had moments in my life where nobody believed in me. When I began talking to my love, I really had no belief in myself. I had a pretty rough past where people would do me dirty, those very close to me, and I [thought about quitting the] sport maybe three of four times," said Anatoly Malykhin.

Anatoly Malykhin insists he's the same as ever despite holding three world titles

Gold often changes a person, but Anatoly Malykhin insists he's still the same person he was before he got draped in world titles.

Malykhin is the only three-division world champion in MMA, but he never let fame and glory get to his head.

'Sladkiy' was in attendance during the ONE Fight Night 21 card at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium earlier this year, and he told ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson that he's still the same person who lived through the streets of Kemerovo.

Malykhin said:

"I made history. I got three belts, but at the same time. I feel like a normal guy. Same guy from the small town, so I'm feeling great. Just OK."