“It doesn’t really matter who” - Anatoly Malykhin unbothered by Ben Tynan’s threats, wants to take on two challengers in one night

Ben Tynan may be a rising star in the heavyweight class, but three-division world champion Anatoly Malykhin isn't bothered one bit.

The Canadian big man threw the gauntlet at Malykhin following his win at ONE Fight Night 21, but the reigning ONE middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight MMA world champion just scoffed at the threat.

Malykhin was in attendance at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and told ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson that Tynan doesn't stand a chance against him.

The Russian superstar even said he'd fight two challengers in one fight just to prove his otherworldly dominance.

Anatoly Malykhin said:

"It doesn't really matter who. Those guys, my level is here, those guys' level is there. Even if we fight right now, I'm gonna take both of them one by one. The first one in the first round, the second one in the second round. Take them both at the same time."

Tynan is 2-0 in ONE Championship and is coming off a stellar first-round technical knockout win over Australian bruiser Duke Didier in their heavyweight MMA matchup.

It was during his in-ring interview when Tynan called out Malykhin, and it was a verbal jab 'Sladkiy' practically shrugged off.

Anatoly Malykhin ready to defend all three of his world titles

Holding on to one world title is an already daunting task, but defending three is virtually impossible.

Well, Anatoly Malykhin has always wished to do the impossible.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, the three-division world champion said he's ready to face any challenger who wants to take a shot at either one of his three world championships:

"Not really, when it comes to MMA, I'm ready to fight anybody. I'm ready to fight in these crazy rules."

There is no official word when Malykhin will return to action and defend one of his world titles, but it would be a foregone conclusion that whatever belt he defends will be put on the headlining bout of any ONE Championship card.

Watch Malykhin's interview below:

Poll : Is Ben Tynan the next challenger for Anatoly Malykhin's heavyweight MMA throne? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion