“They were running away” - Triple-champ Anatoly Malykhin recalls a time he fought off three opponents in a street fight

Anatoly Malykhin can do many things, and that includes laughing at the old saying "strength in numbers".

The reigning ONE middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight MMA world champion seemed destined to be a fighter, and he got his start not in an organized gym but on the streets of Russia.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Malykhin recalled how he often found himself getting involved in street fights as a kid.

These fights varied in intensity, and one such scuffle Malykhin vividly remembers is how he fought against three delinquents during his younger days.

Anatoly Malykhin said:

"You know, once, when I was a kid, I had a fight against three opponents, against three guys at once. And I had to be very patient for the first 10 minutes. I had to stand up, cover up, and let them beat me for a bit. But in the end, I did what I wanted to do to them. However, after the fight, my face looked like it was attacked by wild bees. But after that, I think they were running away."

Malykhin eventually used that street-bred toughness to rise through Russia's ruthless martial arts system.

The former triple-champ became a Master of Sport in Freestyle Wrestling before dedicating his life to MMA.

Malykhin is now one of the most terrifying fighters on the planet with a perfect 14-0 record and an ungodly 100 percent finish rate.

Anatoly Malykhin boasts of his perfect 300-0 street fighting record

Anatoly Malykhin has undoubtedly carved an MMA legacy that would stand the test of time.

There is, however, another milestone that he previously achieved that would forever live in both fame and infamy.

In a previous interview with Morning Kombat, Malykhin revealed he held a perfect 300-0 street fighting record when he was growing up in Kemerovo.

"Okay, and there is one point I want to add to my record. I also have another record which is 300-0, and that's my street fight record. I've been fighting since childhood, and anybody can tell it's not very easy to be against Anatoly Malykhin."