"Same guy from the small town" - Anatoly Malykhin insists he's a 'normal guy' after historic three-division MMA supremacy

Reigning ONE heavyweight, light heavyweight, and middleweight MMA world champion 'Sladkiy' Anatoly Malykhin of Russia isn't buying his own hype. To the 36-year-old triple champ, he's just a regular guy.

And this, he says, is the secret to his success -- keeping a level head.

Malykhin recently made history and became a three-division MMA world champion after his technical knockout finish of former ONE middleweight MMA king 'The Dutch Knight' Reinier de Ridder at ONE 166: Qatar in March.

It's a feat no one in the history of MMA has ever achieved on the elite level.

'Sladkiy' was recently invited as a special guest at ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video last weekend at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. He was called up on stage to talk to veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst and former athlete Mitch 'The Dragon' Chilson in the ring.

Malykhin said:

"I made history. I got three belts, but at the same time. I feel like a normal guy. Same guy from the small town, so I'm feeling great. Just OK."

Malykhin is far from normal, however. The 36-year-old Kemerovo native is one of the world's most powerful and talented MMA fighters. And he has three pieces of golden hardware across three different weight classes to prove his greatness.

Millions of fans around the world tune in to watch him fight.

What's next for 'Sladkiy' Anatoly Malykhin?

Fresh off his triple world title-winning performance in Qatar, 'Sladkiy' Anatoly Malykhin took a short break to enjoy with family. However, it appears he's now ready to resume his legendary rise to superstardom.

As the ruler of three weight classes, Malykhin has the pick of the litter for whom he wants to fight next. The 36-year-old, however, has the most options at heavyweight, where guys like Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane, Amir Aliakbari, and Ben Tynan await.

