Anatoly Malykhin says his four-year-old son is already following in his footsteps: “He sees what I’m doing and copies it”

Reigning and undisputed ONE light heavyweight and middleweight MMA world champion 'Sladkiy' Anatoly Malykhin of Russia is one of the most decorated world titleholders in ONE Championship history.

The former three-division king has run a reign of terror in the world's largest martial arts organization since he debuted in the promotion in 2021.

But Malykhin could also serve as a catalyst for his son, who appears to be interested in following in his footsteps.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Malykhin says his young boy is already copying his moves in the gym.

'Sladkiy' said:

"My son takes after his father. No matter what you say to a kid, he’ll always watch what you do. Words don’t mean much if your actions say something else. He sees what I’m doing and copies it."

Malykhin reigns supreme atop two divisions in ONE Championship. But the 37-year-old Russian firecracker is determined to reclaim his heavyweight MMA gold.

Anatoly Malykhin says he won't force his son to take his path: "That’s what I believe makes a man strong"

As great as he is, 'Sladkiy' Anatoly Malykhin says he will not force his son Leo to partake in the family trade and become a prizefighter. It's a decision Leo will have to make on his own.

The Russian stalwart told ONE Championship:

"That’s what I believe makes a man strong. When he walks his own path and can later look back and be proud of what he went through to get there. Hard times build character."

Nevertheless, there are many things Malykhin can teach his son Leo, whether it's about fighting or about life.

