Anatoly Malykhin says overtraining cost Fabricio Andrade against Jonathan Haggerty: “Fabrício had virtually no rest”

Reigning and undisputed ONE heavyweight and light heavyweight world champion ‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin was disappointed his close friend and gym mate, ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade, lost his last fight. But he also understands why things happened the way they did.

Andrade attempted to make history as a two-sport ONE world champion, met ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world titleholder ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing belt last weekend.

The two locked horns in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video, which took place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday, November 4th.

‘Wonder Boy’ was hurt and finished in the second round and looked nothing like his usual explosive self. Andrade appeared flat-footed and lethargic, and Malykhin says it might be due to a case of overtraining.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview after the event, Malykhin detailed Andrade’s preparations for the Haggerty clash.

‘Sladkiy’ said:

“As for the training camp, Fabricio was training every day, sometimes two times a day, three times a day. He approached the fight in good shape, he was recovering well.”

He added:

“The only thing that could have affected him was the long camp. Fabrício had virtually no rest. He was in training for five to six months and could have gotten a little banged up from the training. That's the only thing I see that could have affected this fight.”

Malykhin himself is back in training and knows he won’t make the same mistake, although no opponent has been announced for the two-division king in ONE Championship.

