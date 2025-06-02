Anatoly Malykhin says Rodtang ‘exceeded expectations’ in 80-second shutdown of Takeru at ONE 172: “He’s just Iron Man”

Rodtang Jitmuangnon exceeded all of Anatoly Malykhin's expectations at ONE 172.

After years of speculation, debate, and dreaming, fight fans finally witnessed one of the most anticipated fights in combat sports history, Rodtang vs. former three-division K-1 champion Takeru Segawa.

While most were expecting an exciting back-and-forth war between two of the pound-for-pound greats on the planet, 'The Iron Man' had other plans.

80 seconds into the scrap, Rodtang blasted Takeru with a booming left hand, sending the Japanese superstar crashing to the canvas and bringing an abrupt halt to their main event match.

Asked his thoughts on Rodtang's performance during a recent interview with ONE Championship, Malykhin said:

"Rodtang exceeded my expectations. I thought Takeru would make it more competitive. But it looked like something was off, like he couldn’t show what he’s really capable of. Might’ve been the pressure, big stage, hometown crowd, that stuff can weigh on you. But Rodtang... He’s just Iron Man. That says it all."

Anatoly Malykhin was surprised by Rodtang's one-hitter quitter against Takeru at ONE 172

Adding to his comments, Anatoly Malykhin heaped praise on Rodtang, commending the Thai superstar for putting on a show every time he steps inside the Circle:

"It was outstanding. Every time Rodtang steps in there, he puts on a show. He knows how to do that. And yeah, I was definitely surprised.

"He knocked out a really strong opponent. But that’s how this sport is, full contact, and one shot can end it all."

What's next for 'The Iron Man' remains to be seen, but after surrendering his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title last November due to a weigh-in gaffe, Rodtang has vowed to take back the 26 pounds of gold he technically never lost.

Do you want to see Rodtang try and reclaim the flyweight Muay Thai championship, or is there another fight 'The Iron Man' should be focused on? Perhaps a rematch with Superlek Kiatmoo9?

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

