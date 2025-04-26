Anatoly Malykhin says all has been smooth sailing in 2025: "I'm training, focusing on my family"

Since dropping his heavyweight MMA world title match with Oumar Kane last November 2024 at ONE 169, Russian knockout artist Anatoly Malykhin has provided an update about his life and how it is going for him.
Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, the reigning ONE middleweight and light heavyweight MMA world champion said that he has been back in the gym and is enjoying his time with his loved ones:
"Everything's been going well in 2025 - just like it did in 2024 and 2023. Life is steady. I'm training, focusing on my family. We love each other deeply as a family."
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
There is no official announcement yet on 'Sladkiy's' next fight, but he's likely to face 'Reug Reug' in a championship rematch because of how close their first encounter went.
The Senegalese wrestling powerhouse eked out a close split decision nod from the judges against Malykhin.
Anatoly Malykhin says that Shamil Erdogan should respect his power once they crossed paths inside the cage
Although he's solely focused on a potential sequel against Kane for his next fight, the 37-year-old MMA superstar who proudly represents the Golden Team can't help but notice the surging middleweight MMA contender Shamil Erdogan, who has been tearing up the competition in the weight class since he arrived in ONE Championship.
Malykhin gave props to the Turkish contender for being one of the fastest-rising stars on the roster, but he warned him not to brush him off or underestimate him because he still has the power to remove him from his consciousness once he lands a clean strike.
He shared this during his recent interview with the world's largest martial arts organization:
"Shamil is a serious fighter, no doubt about that. But as he himself said in an interview, he's never faced anyone like me. I've got knockout power, and that's something you have to respect."