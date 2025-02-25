“He’s never faced anyone like me” - Anatoly Malykhin says Shamil Erdogan must think twice before challenging him

Reigning and undisputed ONE middleweight and light heavyweight MMA world champion 'Sladkiy' Anatoly Malykhin of Russia says that he's impressed by rising Turkish contender Shamil Erdogan, but warned his potential adversary to be careful what he wishes for.

Erdogan has clamored for a showdown with Malykhin, particularly a shot at the ONE middleweight MMA world title, but the Russian superstar fired warning shots.

'Sladkiy' told ONE Championship:

"Shamil is a serious fighter, no doubt about that. But as he himself said in an interview, he’s never faced anyone like me. I’ve got knockout power, and that’s something you have to respect."

Erdogan is fresh off a scintillating first-round knockout victory over Burmese legend 'The Burmese Python' Aung La N Sang at ONE 171: Qatar last week. The win also earned the 34-year-old a US $50,000 bonus for his efforts.

ONE 171: Qatar was broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar last Thursday, Feb. 20. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand on watch.onefc.com or on ONE Championship's official YouTube channel.

Shamil Erdogan calls on ONE Championship for shot at Anatoly Malykhin's world title: "One more fight for the belt"

Shamil Erdogan wants his opportunity at 'Sladkiy' Anatoly Malykhin's ONE middleweight MMA world title, and the 34-year-old Turkish standout believes he has earned his place opposite the Russian.

He told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

"Chatri, thank you very much. I’m very proud to be here. I love this promotion. Please, if you give me one more fight for the belt, I’ll show you what I can do."

