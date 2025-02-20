“We have some odds in our favor” - Aung La N Sang says he must find a way to get past Shamil Erdogan’s physical advantages

Aung La N Sang is looking to bounce back from his most recent defeat against the same man to beat him this week. Aung La N Sang is set to face Turkish standout Shamil Erdogan at ONE 171: Qatar, and 'The Burmese Python' says he needs to find a way to deal with Erdogan's imposing strength and size, which will be his key to victory.

Speaking to Nick Atkin of Bangkok Post in a recent pre-fight interview, Aung La N Sang talked about Erdogan's advantages, and how he plans on dealing with them on fight night.

'The Burmese Python' said:

"Yeah, but it’s more, like, is it smart? You know, I’m given a lot of advantages but he’s the bigger guy, the longer guy, the reachier guy. So we must ensure we have some odds in our favor as well."

Needless to say, a lot is riding on Aung La N Sang's next fight. If he can beat Erdogan here, it will be a huge statement win and a great step forward to his ultimate goal of booking another shot at the world title.

Aung La N Sang to face Shamil Erdogan in much-anticipated rematch at ONE 171: Qatar

Aung La N Sang is set to fight Shamil Erdogan in a highly anticipated rematch at ONE 171: Qatar, which will broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar this Thursday, Feb. 20.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free via watch.onefc.com.

