“It teaches you to work hard, be resilient” - Former double champ Aung La N Sang says MMA’s values go beyond fighting

Former ONE light heavyweight and middleweight MMA world champion Aung La N Sang will always keep fighting close to his heart. The 39-year-old veteran has been an elite mixed martial artist for two decades, and with time, 'The Burmese Python' has learned a lot about life through training and competing.

Ad

Speaking to Combat Sports Today in a recent interview ahead of his next fight, Aung La N Sang shared how MMA has enriched his life.

Ad

Trending

'The Burmese Python' said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"It’s a cool sport, man. It teaches you to work hard, be resilient. Even if you leave this sport, you can take the things you learned from this sport to never give up when things get really hard, right?"

'The Burmese Python' Aung La N Sang is set to face undefeated Shamil Erdogan in a highly anticipated rematch this week.

Ad

The two throw down at ONE 171: Qatar, which will broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar this Thursday, Feb. 20.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on watch.onefc.com.

Aung La N Sang reveals career path after he's done with fighting: "I like to work with people"

According to Aung La N Sang, he will always be involved in the fight game in one capacity or another. But right now, the 39-year-old sees himself taking up coaching when his fighting career is done.

Ad

He told Combat Sports Today:

"I’m already partially coaching. There’s a lot of guys that I corner when they fight and I train them on a regular basis. I work on them on pads and stuff like that. But I do it because I love it. And I like to work with people."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Aung La N Sang's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.