“Is Qatar ready for me?” - Aung La N Sang guarantees a different outcome in rematch with Shamil Erdogan at ONE 171

Former ONE light heavyweight and middleweight MMA world champion 'The Burmese Python' Aung La N Sang of Myanmar can't wait to return to the Circle to erase the painful sting of defeat in his last fight.

Aung La N Sang was utterly dominated in a rather one-sided beatdown at the hands of undefeated Turkish standout Shamil Erdogan at ONE 168: Denver last year. But now the 39-year-old former double champ is looking to get that one back.

He told Combat Sports Today in a recent pre-fight interview:

"Is Qatar ready for me? That’s the question. Nah, I’m excited man. It’s gonna be fun. It’s gonna be different, for sure."

Aung La N Sang promises fans a different outcome when the two meet once more next week, an outcome that doesn't involve him getting knocked out.

At one point, Aung La N Sang was considered one of the most dominant world champions in the world's largest martial arts organization. After losing both of his golden belts in 2020 and 2021, however, 'The Burmese Python' has been working hard to get back into world title contention.

Aung La N Sang and Shamil Erdogan go to war at ONE 171: Qatar next week

'The Burmese Python' Aung La N Sang is ready to run it back against the undefeated Shamil Erdogan when the two meet in a highly anticipated rematch next week.

The two lock horns in a three-round middleweight MMA contest at ONE 171: Qatar, which will broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, on Thursday, February 20.

The two lock horns in a three-round middleweight MMA contest at ONE 171: Qatar, which will broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, on Thursday, February 20.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free via watch.onefc.com.

