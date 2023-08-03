Anatoly Malykhin says he watches ONE fights live to ‘have fun and get high from this energy’

Double ONE world champion Anatoly Malykhin makes it a point that whenever possible he catches fights of the promotion live inside the venue.

‘Sladkiy’ shared that doing so allows him to have fun with his family and feed off the energy that fight fans give apart from giving his support to fellow ONE athletes.

The reigning ONE light heavyweight and heavyweight world champion shared this in an interview with ONE Championship, saying:

“I keep going to see ONE cards just to have a good time with my family. I just love fights and I love ONE, so we go there to have fun and get high from this energy, from the energy of the stadium and the fans.”

Currently residing in Thailand, Anatoly Malykhin gets to see many live events with the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium hosting most of ONE’s events of late. Despite living in Phuket, the Russian world champion makes the long drive to Bangkok to be at the stadium.

Anatoly Malykhin is once again expected to be at ringside at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video, which will take place again at Lumpinee.

The event is headlined by the ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship clash between reigning champion Chingiz Allazov and challenger Marat Grigorian.

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci is also in action as he stakes his world title against ONE strawweight mixed martial arts king Jarred Brooks in an all-American champion-versus-champion showdown.

Within Anatoly Malykhin’s lane, meanwhile, heavyweights Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida and Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane will also collide at ONE Fight Night 13, which is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Other superstars in the card include Tawanchai PK Saenchai, John Lineker, Supergirl and Tye Ruotolo.