Anatoly Malykhin sends chilling warning to Amir Aliakbari: “I'll show him his place again” 

Undisputed ONE heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin warned streaking Amir Aliakbari not to get too ahead of himself.

‘Sladkiy’ took on the Iranian fighter in September 2021, knocking him out in the opening round with powerful punches. It is something Malykhin said he is confident of repeating if they cross paths once again.

He shared to ONE Championship in an interview:

“So, Aliakbari just thinks he's winning now and that he's found his game. When he meets me, I'll show him his place again and show him what he can really do.”

Malykhin is fresh from unifying the ONE heavyweight belts last month after sending former division king Arjan Bhullar to a technical knockout (punches) defeat in the third round. The win made him a bona-fide double ONE world champion as he is also the promotion’s light heavyweight king.

Amir Aliakbari, meanwhile, is set to see action on July 14 at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. The Tehran powerhouse will battle Canadian Dustin Joynson in a featured heavyweight mixed martial arts showdown.

Amir Aliakbari is currently on a two-fight winning run. He defeated Mauro Cerilli of Italy by TKO (elbows) in the second round of their clash last August. Then he served another technical knockout (elbow and punches) defeat in the opening round to former ONE heavyweight world champion and now-retired Brandon Vera back in December in Manila.

Dustin Joynson, for his part, was last in action in February 2022, earning a split decision victory over Brazilian Hugo Cunha.

ONE Fight Night 12 is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

