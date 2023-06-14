Anatoly Malykhin shows his admiration for Tyson Fury’s dominant boxing career

ONE two-division world champion Anatoly Malykhin recently showed his admiration for boxing legend Tyson Fury while preparing for a world title war next week.

The reigning ONE light heavyweight and interim heavyweight world champion is gearing up for an ultimate showdown against ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar. The bout will occur on June 23rd at ONE Friday Fights 22 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Their long-awaited unification bout has been postponed multiple times before, but now, the fighters have given an impression that they’re both at full speeds ahead.

In light of Tyson Fury’s most recent visit to Thailand, Anatoly Malykhin had nothing but words of admiration for the WBC heavyweight world champion. He hopes to channel some of Fury’s inner strengths to build resilience before his upcoming battle. He told ONE Championship:

“Of course, I have been following Fury for a long time. You can make all the noise you want, but the fact is he is the number one boxer in the whole world, there is no doubt about it. He's a real athlete, a real fighter, a tough guy.”

The British boxing superstar has one of the greatest comeback stories in boxing history. Tyson Fury turned his life around in 2018 after suffering years of mental health issues to later challenge undefeated heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder for the WBC heavyweight world title.

The professional boxing match had fans on the edge of their seats from start to finish. Fury never took his foot off the gas, ending the fight with a controversial draw after miraculously recovering from a devastating knockdown in the final round.

They followed up their rivalry with a blockbuster rematch two years later at the MGM Arena in Las Vegas. This time, Tyson Fury looked a lot more solid and leaner than when they first met in 2018.

After seven rounds of action, he eventually made the history bookswith a fantastic jaw-breaking knockdown to win both the WBC and vacant Ring Magazine heavyweight world titles.

