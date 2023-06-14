Anatoly Malykhin sounds off on Dmitry Menshikov’s lackluster ONE debut: “ He didn't manage his nerves”

Two-sport ONE world champion Anatoly Malykhin reckons the lights of the big stage may have been too bright for his compatriot Dmitry Menshikov.

Thrust into the main event of ONE Fight Night 11 in his promotional debut last weekend, the Russian took on the untouchable Regian Eersel in a bid to pry away his ONE lightweight Muay Thai crown.

Menshikov, who entered the bout with an 11-fight winning streak, traded heavy leather with ‘The Immortal’ as soon as the bell rang. Unfortunately, the 25-year-old quickly learned that there are levels to this game. Eersel caught him with a pinpoint left cross to his forehead, sending him crashing down the ring.

The challenger did his best to keep fighting on wobbly legs, but the referee understandably waived the fight off just 46 seconds into the high-stakes match. Malykhin, who was in attendance inside the packed Lumpinee Stadium, was obviously disappointed, as he was rooting for his fellow Russian.

‘Sladkiy’ told ONE Championship after the main event:

“The main fight always means a big responsibility. I think Menshikov just couldn't cope with it a little bit and didn't manage his nerves.”

What's next for Anatoly Malykhin?

Anatoly Malykhin, of course, is no stranger to the limelight, as he took two divisions by storm and already headlined several ONE Championship cards.

The 35-year-old destroyer remains unbeaten in 12 career matches and has finished every opponent in his wake. While his world-ending power has served him well throughout his incredible run, Malykhin believes his strong mental resolve is also key to his success.

As far as the ONE light heavyweight and interim heavyweight world champion is concerned, Menshikov can still learn from this setback and be back better than ever.

For now, Anatoly Malykhin will focus on his own battle, as he will finally share the Circle with heated rival Arjan Bhullar in a heavyweight unification bout. The victor at ONE Friday Fights 22 will leave Lumpinee Stadium as the undisputed king of the heavyweights on June 23.

Poll : 0 votes