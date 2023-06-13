Regian EerseI says he broke Dmitry Menshikov mentally with first punch: 'I saw fear in his eyes'

Two-sport ONE world champion Regian Eersel knew early on that he had victory in the bag against Dmitry Menshikov.

It wasn’t even some false sense of bravado on the part of ‘The Immortal’, as he revealed the moment he realized Menshikov was done for when they shared the Circle at ONE Fight Night 11 last weekend.

Action picked up right away in their high-stakes lightweight Muay Thai match, with both fighters letting their hands go.

Eersel was merely setting up his own rhythm and tempo with fast jabs but noticed that his Russian challenger already appeared shell-shocked after taking a few hits.

It was practically game over for Menshikov once he showed a killer like Eersel a hint of weakness.

The Surinamese-Dutch standout told reporters during his ONE Fight Night 11 post-event interview:

“Mentally I've already got him. Yes, because I was throwing the jab first. I threw a hard jab and I saw fear in his eyes. I think he didn't expect that I could punch that hard.”

Eersel did not need a second invitation and proceeded with the kill shot soon after.

Moreover, the Sityodtong Amsterdam representative observed that his foe drops his guard when he throws a right hand.

A deceiving knee feint from Eersel forced Menshikov to backpedal, and he got floored by a pinpoint left cross on the forehead on his way out.

Still on wobbly legs, the Russian KO artist valiantly tried to get back on his feet but received too much damage to continue, effectively ending the match at just 46 seconds in round 1.

Relive Regian Eersel’s fastest win in ONE Championship through Amazon Prime Video. ONE Fight Night 11 is available on replay free of charge for existing subscribers in North America.

Poll : 0 votes