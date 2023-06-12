Regian Eersel breaks down fight-ending KO of Dmitry Menshikov

ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Regian Eersel is quick to capitalize on any weaknesses that his opponents show.

In under a minute, ‘The Immortal’ was able to see cracks in Dmitry Menshikov’s armor and went for the jugular right away.

Eersel successfully defended his lightweight Muay Thai crown for the second time last Friday, blasting the heavy-handed Russian at ONE Fight Night 11 inside the fabled halls of Lumpinee Stadium.

Post-match, the quick-witted Eersel explained to Mitch Chilson how he was able to register his fastest win under the Singapore-based promotion:

“I saw he was dropping his right hand, so I faked the left knee and threw the left hook and I got him. The first one, he was immediately hurt.”

Apart from his world-class repertoire, what makes Eersel extremely dangerous is his high fight IQ and deep understanding of the intricacies of striking.

The Surinamese-Dutch superstar did a ton of homework on Menshikov’s tendencies, and it’s beyond amazing to see him expose the holes in his game with relative ease.

While Eersel won’t wow you with one-shot knockout power, he decimates everyone in his wake using calculated precision. Every strike the 30-year-old throws has its intended purpose, which Menshikov learned the hard way.

Feints, of course, are an underrated part of striking, but Eersel showcased the power of deceit with that wicked knockout sequence.

He got the Russian to backpedal and drop his guard after faking that lunging knee to the body, grazing him atop the forehead with the accurate left hook on his way out.

Rewatch ‘The Immortal’s 46-second knockout over Menshikov by logging in to Amazon Prime Video. ONE Fight Night 11 is available free of charge for those with an active subscription in the United States and Canada.

Poll : 0 votes