Anatoly Malykhin vows to keep putting on show-stopping performances: “I want all the bonuses”

Reigning two-division ONE world champion Anatoly Malykhin plans on taking home a $50,000 bonus with every performance inside the Circle.

The Russian juggernaut had a star-making year in 2022, capturing the interim ONE heavyweight world championship before scoring a stunning first-round knockout against Reinier de Ridder to claim the ONE light heavyweight title. The victory earned Malykhin ONE Championship’s Fighter of the Year honors and a stack of cash for his heavy-hitting performance.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post ahead of his highly anticipated return on June 23, Anatoly Malykhin spoke about his desire to make his fights as exciting as possible, guaranteeing himself highlight-reel finishes and all the bonuses.

“I want all the bonuses. I'm going there to make the fights more spectacular, but I hope the management and the bosses see it. I'm a beast. I like bonuses,” Malykhin said.

Anatoly Malykhin will have the opportunity to bring home another bonus check next Friday night as he heads to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok for a title unification clash with reigning ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar.

Capturing the title more than two years ago, Arjan Bhullar is yet to defend the heavyweight crown due to a series of delays and holdouts that have marred his reign for one reason or another. That all ends on June 23 as ‘Singh’ returns to the ONE Championship ring for a contest that is sure to bring fireworks for fans inside the iconic venue and those watching around the world.

Fans in North America can catch ONE Friday Fights 22 live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel on June 23.

