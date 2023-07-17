Anatoly Malykhin wants “easy money” rematch against Amir Aliakbari

Anatoly Malykhin proved once more that he’s always a step ahead of the competition, especially when it comes to talking smack.

The ONE light heavyweight and heavyweight world champion recently got into an altercation with Amir Aliakbari following the latter’s dominant win at ONE Fight Night 12.

Aliakbari took total control of Dustin Joynson in their heavyweight match that the Canadian big man was forced to tap out due to strikes this past week at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Following the match, Aliakbari called out Malykhin for a rematch that led to ‘Sladkiy’ jumping the ropes and grappling with the Iranian brawler.

Although Malykhin wasn’t able to cut a promo in the ring, he eventually aired his side in an interview with ONE Championship. Ever the confident talker, Malykhin went deep and completely buried Aliakbari.

"It gave him enough faith in himself to challenge the champion to a fight. I’m only happy. It's easy money for me, and I'll be ready.”

Malykhin faced Aliakbari in his second fight in ONE Championship, and the future two-division king wasted no time in defeating the former UWW Greco-Roman Wrestling world champion.

The two giants fought for the first time at ONE: Revolution in September 2021 in Singapore. “Fought,” however, may be an overstatement.

Malykhin mauled Aliakbari from the opening bell up until the match ended at 2:57 into the first round.

The Russian superstar went headhunting into the latter half of the opening round and connected with seven straight concussive punches to the head, the last of which sent Aliakbari crashing to the canvas..