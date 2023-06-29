Anatoly Malykhin will fight anywhere in the world: “My life is fighting”

Newly crowned ONE unified heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin is ready to fight anywhere in the world as he continues his dominant reign over multiple divisions.

Over the last year and a half, ‘Sladkiy’ has emerged as one of the brightest stars in all of mixed martial arts, capturing both the interim heavyweight and undisputed light heavyweight world titles in less than a year. The accomplishment earned him ONE Championship’s Fighter of the Year honors and ultimately led to a heavyweight championship unification clash with Arjan Bhullar.

It took nearly two years for Bhullar to step inside the ring with Anatoly Malykhin, but once he did, things did not go well for India’s first MMA world champion. The Russian juggernaut dispatched Bhullar in round 3 of their main event matchup inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. Now with two world titles and an undefeated record, ‘Sladkiy’ is ready to take his show on the road in a world tour of destruction:

“Maybe, I go. My life is fighting. I love fighting. Let’s go, Qatar or Lumpinee, Malaysia, or maybe Moscow. Qatar time, let’s go. Three belt time. Number one.”

ONE Championship recently announced that the promotion had signed a memorandum of understanding with Media City Qatar to bring live events to the country as ONE continues its expansion into the Middle East. ONE’s first Qatar event is expected to be held in Doha, where multiple episodes of The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition season two were shot.

Though nothing has been officially announced, reports indicate ONE’s first Qatar event could come as early as this year.

