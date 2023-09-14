“Anatoly we are ready” - Fans clamor for Anatoly Malykhin to defend heavyweight throne against Amir Aliakbari

Fight fans across the globe have petitioned to see an epic heavyweight clash between divisional king Anatoly Malykhin and Iranian superstar Amir Aliakbari.

A rematch between these two former rivals have sparked massive interest all over Instagram this week. Alikabari, who is currently riding a three-fight winning streak, has reminded us all that he’s willing to go a long way to get another chance to fight Malykhin for the ONE heavyweight world title.

This year, their heated rivalry has stirred back to life again after having an intense ringside scuffle at ONE Fight Night 12 in Bangkok. The image of the two heavyweights shouting insults at each other in close proximity has added more fuel to the fire.

Fans are therefore clamoring for Malykhin vs. Aliakbari 2, after being prompted by the ONE Championship team on Instagram, who the Russian should fight next.

Check out their hilarious answers below:

Fan comments

In their last match, Amir Aliakbari never really got a chance to showcase his full potential. It’s a fight that continues to haunt him to this day after getting knocked out in the first round at ONE: Revolution in 2021.

But since that day, the Iranian slugger has positioned himself back into the running after three spectacular finishes. Anatoly Malykhin, however, isn’t impressed by his accomplishments. In response to Alikabari’s callout, the current two-sport world champion promised to put him to “sleep” once again.

With much improvement seen in Aliakbari’s game thus far, he could potentially be the first person to break ‘Sladkiy’s’ untarnished MMA record of 13-0.