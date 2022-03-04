Watch: Anatomy of a Fighter - ONE Championship world champion Angela Lee, Part III

Every fighter has a story. In the latest feature on renowned docu-series Anatomy of a Fighter, we learn more about ONE Championship atomweight queen Angela Lee.

The dominant Lee is on a new path in her life. Pregnancy and motherhood have sidelined her for over two years but 'Unstoppable' has fully embraced her role.

Now that she's locked in her fight camp for her massive title bout with Stamp Fairtex at ONE: X, Lee has been juggling training and being a mom. In the video, the former Pankration world champion says:

"You know, I thought I would just be beyond tired, like super exhausted. Like, you know, fight camps, they're tiring like that as it is. Then add on having a baby, being a mom, I thought I would be a zombie. But you know what, I actually have more energy than I used to in my previous fight camps. So that was like a big surprise as well."

For Lee, becoming a mom gave her this extra motivation to get stuff done no matter what, as her responsibilities in and out of the cage got more intense. There's also the idea that she's no longer just fighting for her own livelihood but also for the future of her daughter. If that doesn't light a fire under somebody, we don't know what would.

Watch the entire video and learn more about Lee's fight camp here:

Angela Lee headlines the biggest event in ONE Championship history, ONE: X

On March 26, Angela Lee will defend her title in the main event of ONE: X. This is a huge feather in Lee's cap as the event will be the biggest and most high-profile in ONE Championship history. Her opponent on the night will be the charismatic and surging atomweight Stamp Fairtex. Fairtex is vying for a spot in history by becoming ONE's first-ever tri-sport champion.

ONE: X will feature five title bouts, one legendary mixed rules match, a submission grappling fight, and numerous contests good enough on their own to headline events. ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced that there will be 18-20 bouts on the card. With an atomweight title fight between two of ONE's most high-profile fighters headlining the night, the event will surely go down in the history books.

