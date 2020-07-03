Anderson dos Santos tests positive for COVID-19, out of UFC Fight Island

Anderson dos Santos

Brazilian fighter Anderson dos Santos will not be fighting on the UFC Fight Island, as he has tested positive for COVID-19. Dos Santos was originally scheduled to fight Jack Shore during UFC's July 15th event, however, the bout has seemingly been called-off.

The news was first reported by MMAFighting and while the UFC is yet to make an official announcement, it is to be believed that Dos Santos will indeed not be fighting in Abu Dhabi.

At the time of this writing, the UFC is yet to announce a replacement opponent for Dos Santos' opponent Jack Shore and it remains to be seen if the 'Tank' will be competing at the Fight Island or not.

Anderson dos Santos has competed twice under the UFC banner. He had lost his UFC debut to Nad Narimani in November 2018, via unanimous decision. In his next Octagon outing, the Brazilian lost to Andre Ewell in another fight that ended via unanimous decision in June 2019.

Dos Santos joins the list of fighters who have tested positive for COVID-19. Ronaldo Souza and Billy Quarantillo also tested positive for the virus after tests conducted under the UFC's protocol.

Other notable names such as Lyman Good and Jimmie Rivera also tested positive for COVID-19 after taking tests of their own and not under the UFC's COVID-19 testing protocol.

What's in store for UFC on July 15th?

The UFC on July 15th event still remains as a highly stacked card for the UFC Fight Island, as Calvin Kattar and Dan Ige are set to square-off in the main event of the card.

Other notable fighters such as Frankie Edgar, Pedro Munhoz, Carla Esparza, and Marina Rodriguez will also be fighting on the card. As for the next UFC event, the promotion will kick-start things with UFC 251 at Fight Island on 12th July.