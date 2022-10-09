"A lot of people lost everything to make this sport huge" - Anderson Silva has a bigger purpose on October 29 than knocking out Jake Paul

MMA legend Anderson Silva believes he will be fighting for something bigger on October 29 than just a knockout victory.

Silva will take on internet sensation Jake Paul in a professional boxing match at the Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Arizona, in what will be his fifth outing as a pro boxer and Paul's sixth.

'The Spider' recently made an appearance on the Full Send Podcast to talk about the fight. The former middleweight champion said that knocking Paul out would not be his top priority come fight night.

Silva stated that he wanted to give a good account of himself that night as a show of respect to the world of boxing:

"No disrespect to other sports, but in boxing, a lot of people die to make the sport huge. A lot of people lose everything to make this sport huge, you know. And I can't come inside this sport and don't do my best, [not] prove my respect for boxing. It's not about knock out Jake Paul or knock out [some] other opponent. It's just, 'Go inside and prove your respect for the boxing world'"

Watch Anderson Silva discuss the matter in the clip below:

October 29 will mark Silva's return to the squared circle after September 2021. In his last two outings, the Brazilian has scored victories over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Tito Ortiz.

Tito Ortiz weighs in on Anderson Silva vs. Jake Paul

Anderson Silva's former opponent, Tito Ortiz, believes 'The Spider' will emerge victorious against Jake Paul on October 29.

Ortiz recently made an appearance on Paddy Pimblett's Chattin Pony podcast. During the episode, the former UFC champion discussed the upcoming boxing match and said that 'The Problem Child' was in for a 'rude awakening' come fight night:

"I know he's [Anderson Silva] coming up on a fight against Jake Paul. I don't think Jake Paul's going to make it out of three rounds and that's my opinion. I know it's going to be a great fight because I know Paul puts in a lot of work. Jake Paul thinks him being 47 years old is going to make a difference? He's gonna be in for a rude awakening. Silva takes this sport very seriously."

Watch the full episode of the podcast below:

Ortiz faced off against Silva in September 2021 in a boxing match. 'The Huntington Beach Bad Boy' suffered a brutal knockout in the very first round of the fight.

