The legendary Anderson Silva believes that he still has a lot to offer as a professional fighter before calling time on his career.

Anderson Silva recently took to Instagram to tell his fans that he still retains the will and the desire to continue doing what he loves. Silva said that he still has the warrior spirit and a flame in his heart that motivates him to go on fighting even at the age of 45.

Speaking about his most recent loss against Uriah Hall, The Spider said that his performance on the night didn't have anything to do with age. Silva claimed that he lost the fight because of technical mistakes and also indicated that there was an attempt to force his retirement.

Although Silva didn't reveal who tried to force him to retire, he may be hinting at UFC president Dana White.

Hello, my people...I didn’t want to talk about this subject, because I’m on vacation and as the saying goes “a deal is a deal”. I will make it clear to all my fans that the moment is one of joy and gratitude! I feel free, an attempt to force my retirement! I love and always loved what I do, winning or losing is part of it, it has absolutely nothing to do with age, I made technical mistakes and lost, but I didn't lose the main thing, the will and the desire to continue doing what I love, I still have the warrior spirit and beyond that flame in my heart that motivates me, I have total belief that I can continue competing in the elite level of MMA. I take this moment to reflect on my career and outline my next steps. Stay Tuned

Bellator CEO Scott Coker not interested in signing Anderson Silva

A few days prior, Anderson Silva was released by the UFC, making the Brazilian eligible to compete for any other promotion.

Following the news of Anderson Silva's release, Bellator CEO Scott Coker was asked whether he is interested in signing the legendary fighter. Speaking to ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Coker acknowledged the fact that Silva is one of the all-time greats, but said he isn't keen on having him on-board.

With UFC releasing Anderson Silva, I asked Scott Coker if he has interest in signing AS:



“I have a tremendous amount of respect for Anderson Silva, one of my favorite fighters & one of the greatest of all time, but I’m happy with our roster & the direction Bellator is heading.” — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 19, 2020

During his time at the UFC, Silva set UFC records for the longest title reign, longest winning streak, most title fight finishes, and knockdowns.