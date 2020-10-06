Anderson Silva's coach wants Israel Adesanya rematch

Anderson Silva's coach Rogerio Camoes hopes that Silva will fight champion Israel Adesanya in a rematch as his last fight. Silva and Adesanya fought in the main event of UFC 234, where the Stylebender won by decision (in a three-round fight).

I think I’ve seen Anderson Silva fight everybody. I think that, in his division, the only fight that I personally would love to see again is him and Israel Adesanya. That fight was fabulous. Three spectacular rounds. Israel had to fight hard. It was one of the most technical fights I’ve ever seen in MMA history. Two talents, they put on a show of martial arts and respect. A second fight would be something spectacular.

Anderson Silva, now 45 years old, has been booked to fight Uriah Hall in an ESPN fight card on October 31st, with Dana White hinting the legendary martial artist will retire after this fight. However, his coach insists that the Brazilian still has fights left in the tank.

At least one more (fight) – do this one (against Hall) and one more superfight. Imagine that, man? Imagine an Anderson Silva superfight in Rio de Janeiro when everything is back to normal, no pandemic, and him fighting someone with a big name or a legend from the past.

I don’t know about his contract situation. But when we talk, he always says, ‘Master, I still have wood to burn, I still want to fight. I still have the desire to fight, I still feel well.’ I think what matters the most is what the guy feels rather than someone else determining if he will stop or not, you know? I think he can fight anywhere in the world, including a boxing fight, if he wants to.

Israel Adesanya hasn't looked back since his win against Silva, beating Kelvin Gastelum, then champion Robert Whittaker. He then went on to defend his Middleweight Championship against Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa. Adesanya called out Jared Cannonier for his next fight if the latter manages to beat former champion Whittaker.