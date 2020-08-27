UFC President Dana White recently confirmed that this Halloween will mark the final fight of Anderson Silva's legendary career, as the former UFC Middleweight Champion is set to sign off with a bout against Uriah Hall.

While speaking to ESPN's Brett Okamoto in a recent interview, Anderson Silva himself confirmed that his next fight, which is scheduled for October 31st, is likely to be his last.

The Spider noted that he is training hard every day and doing his best, given that this could very well be the final fight of his career.

"Maybe this is my last fight. That’s why I’m training hard every day, doing my best. My whole team has come to help me. Everybody is in quarantine to start training. I’m very excited, because I think this is my last performance inside the cage, for my fans. We’ll see.”- Anderson Silva said.

Anderson Silva has been struggling to get a win in the UFC and ever since losing the UFC Middleweight Title to Chris Weidman a few years ago, The Spider has struggled to find himself on the positive side of results.

In his last bout at UFC 237, Anderson Silva did lose to the dangerous Jared Cannonier and throughout the years, The Spider has shared the Octagon with the likes of Israel Adesanya, Derek Brunson, and even Daniel Cormier, over the past few years.

Anderson Silva's next and potentially final fight

Anderson Silva will be returning the Octagon on 31st of October against Uriah Hall. The Spider was last seen in action in May of 2019 when he lost to The Killa Gorilla in the first round.

This Halloween will mark Silva's final fight against the man who was initially scheduled to face Yoel Romero, but secured a fight against the former middleweight champ after Romero had to pull out of the bout.