Anderson Silva is reportedly set for his return to the UFC in what could be the former UFC Middleweight Champion's final fight in the promotion.

According to UFC President Dana White, Anderson Silva will be facing Uriah Hall in a Middleweight bout in the UFC event scheduled for 31st October, after the UFC President confirmed the news in the post-fight press conference of Dana White's Contender Series.

Breaking: Anderson Silva (@SpiderAnderson) returns to fight Uriah Hall (@UriahHallMMA) in a main event at UFC Fight Night on Oct. 31, per Dana White. Silva’s team tells me they’re not certain yet if it will be his last fight. Silva is 45 and has two fights left on his contract. pic.twitter.com/FTeMteomi4 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 19, 2020

White further confirmed that this could be The Spider's final fight in the promotion. Although the UFC President believes that this will be Anderson Silva's final fight, he stated that the decision to continue or retire will solely be down to the former Middleweight Champion.

“We’re working on a fight for him coming up soon here. He will fight again. I met with his managers the other day. This will be his last fight. This will be his last fight. I think he’s going to retire. That’s not our business. That’s up to him. That’s up to him. Let him do this the way he wants to do it.”- said Dana White.

Initially, Dana White refused to namedrop Andeson Silva's next opponent. However, after a few questions, the UFC President eventually revealed that The Spider will be facing Uriah Hall, in what should be a very competitive fight for the former.

“We’re talking about putting him in a very competitive fight that should be fun...Uriah Hall.”- Dana White added.

Hope third times a charm for Hall, who is still looking for a big name fight in 2020. Late cancellations this year on fights against Jacare and Romero. Very disappointing. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 19, 2020

Anderson Silva's run in the UFC since dropping the Middleweight Title

Since losing his UFC Middleweight Championship to Chris Weidman in July of 2013, Anderson Silva has only won one fight in his last eight attempts in the UFC. In 2019, The Spider competed against Jared Cannonier and Israel Adesanya, losing both fights. Now preparing for what could be his final fight in the Octagon, Anderson Silva will definitely aim to go out on a high by claiming a victory.

As for his reported opponent Uriah Hall, the hard-hitting UFC Middleweight was scheduled to face Yoel Romero on August 22nd. However, the latter eventually pulled out of the bout.