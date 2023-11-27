"Anderson Silva told me you're gonna be the best fighter in the world" - Brazil's soccer legend Ronaldo to Khabib Nurmagomedov 

Brazilian soccer legend Ronaldo recently linked up with former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The two sporting icons were among many notable names in attendance at the recently held F1: Abu Dhabi GP. They shared a brief moment together, and Nurmagomedov later took to Instagram to share his interaction with the Brazilian legend.

Nurmagomedov also posted a video of his interaction with Ronaldo, where the latter was heard recalling the time when Anderson Silva told him that the Dagestani was going to be the best fighter in the world during the early days of his career. 'R9' was heard saying:

"Anderson Silva told me you're gonna be the best fighter in the world"

Nurmagomedov is widely considered one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time. He never tasted defeat inside the cage and retired from the sport following a successful title defense against Justin Gaethje in 2021 with a record of 29-0.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach recalls warning 'The Eagle' ahead of his fight against Conor McGregor

Khabib Nurmagomedov's rivalry with Conor McGregor has gone down in the history books as arguably the most fierce rivalry the sport of MMA has ever seen. McGregor infamously attacked Nurmagomedov's family and religion on numerous occasions in an attempt to get into his head.

Nurmagomedov ultimately beat McGregor via fourth-round submission, and his coach Javier Mendez recently opened up about how he had to prepare 'The Eagle' mentally going into the grudge match. During an interview with Lord Ping, Mendez had this to say:

"I told Khabib every day he's going to come after your family, religion and your country. We talked about that for months leading up to the fight, and sure enough, he did what any scumbag fighter would do. If you're a scumbag fighter you come after those things and you shouldn't. Come after the fighter, fine, but using country and religion should never be allowed. This is a competition. It's not life or death, but you're making it life or death by bringing in religion and country. I wish fighters would never do that.”