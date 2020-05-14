UFC Fight Night Arlovski v Lins

On his 50th career fight Andrei Arvolski picked up a big win at UFC Fight Night Jacksonville with an interesting game plan. And it came against a fellow American Top Team Fighter.

Arlovski got a unanimous decision win and welcomed Philipe Lins to the octagon. It was his 1st fight since winning the PFL's 1st heavyweight title on New Years Eve 2018. It also marks the former heavyweight champion's 9th decision in his last 10 fights. He's struggled a bit recently going 1-4 with 1 no contest in his last 6.

Arlovski outpoints Lins to the finish line

In the win he fought mostly southpaw but did switch back and forth a couple of times, and when he did come forward early Lins made him pay with some vicious combos, that would have put a good number of fighters down. Andre stung his teammate with a nasty spinning back fist.

As of round 2, Andre's game plan slowed Philipe's pace. And once he found his kicking range Lins wasn't as effective. He did land a solid kick though. Sadly it was to the groin and referee Herb Dean warned him one more low shot and it would cost him a point.

From that point on although he did land a couple of more strikes, it seemed to take the sails completely out of Philipe.