Once they feel the circle and the fights are on, they're going to destroy - Andre Galvao expects the Ruotolo twins to adapt quickly

Andre Galvao isn’t one bit worried about his students Tye and Kade Ruotolo making their debuts in ONE Championship.

Kade and Tye will make their first appearances in the circle against Shinya Aoki and Garry Tonon, respectively, in submission grappling matches at ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot. The event is set to go down this Friday, May 20, and will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Galvao recently said that he isn’t worried about his two proteges despite the twins fighting inside a cage for the first time.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Galvao suggested that the circle will even prove to be beneficial for the Ruotolos since it won't allow for any breather to happen.

At just 19 years old, the twins have nearly unlimited stamina and that elite cardio could prove the difference against Tonon and Aoki.

Andre Galvao said:

“They adapt themselves well. Super fast, super quick. I believe like the first couple of minutes, they're going to just feel the arena, they're going to feel the environment, you know. They're going to feel the circle then once they feel it, the fights on, and they are going to destroy, that's what I believe.”

The Ruotolos competed mainly on mats during their Brazilian jiu-jitsu careers, where stoppages aren’t that uncommon. A fight may be halted if one or two of the fighters get to the edge.

That won’t be happening inside the ONE Championship circle, wherein action will continue even if they reach the cage wall.

Galvao, a seven-time BJJ world champion, made his ONE Championship debut in March when he faced light heavyweight and middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder in a submission grappling match at ONE X.

He said that he’s already shared his experience fighting inside a cage with his prodigious students.

“The Ruotolos, they don't train or fight as much as Aoki and Garry do inside the circle or the cage. And I think that will give some additional insight. That's what I told them. I said, ‘Hey, it's grappling, right. But it's a little bit different because the fight doesn't stop. You know, once it starts, there's no stopping.’”

Andre Galvao expects big things from the Ruotolo twins

Andre Galvao knows that the Ruotolo twins are just hitting their stride in BJJ. At 19 years old, Tye and Kade are nowhere near their peaks and Galvao expects his students to take over the sport once they reach physical maturity.

The grappling legend said the Ruotolo twins have an unorthodox style when it comes to grappling. Although it’s not entirely conventional, the way the brothers execute their transitions seems to be unique to themselves.

“You know, they're very smart, they're always looking for improvement, they're always looking to find a better position, a better situation, a better technique. They're very creative as well and I think this creativity helps them to be unorthodox,” said Galvao.

The twins both stand at 5-foot-10 and it’s this height, coupled with their length, that allows them to pull off submissions in the most creative of ways.

“They have long limbs. They're not like physically super strong, you know, they are still teenagers, right. I imagine when those guys get in the adult division, they're going to be super strong as well, mixed with their talents and their unorthodox style. I believe the skills that they put into finding a better situation to solve the problems in the match, that's what makes them special.”

