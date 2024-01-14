Andrei Arlovski loses opponent Waldo Cortes-Acosta's respect for in-cage actions at UFC Vegas 84

At UFC Vegas 84, Andrei Arlovski lost more than his third straight fight; he also lost the respect of his opponent, Waldo Cortes-Acosta. After beating the former UFC heavyweight champion via unanimous decision, the surging Dominican highlighted a notable moment from his fight with Arlovski.

At the post-fight press conference, Cortes-Acosta was asked about his decision to taunt Arlovski inside the octagon. In response, the Dominican 265-pounder referenced his opponent's unsavory behavior in round two:

"I no talking to him because he was mad in the second round. You see guys tried kicking my mouthpiece. From that time, I no respect no more."

Check out Waldo Cortes-Acosta talk about his issues with Andrei Arlovski in the clip below:

The loss to Cortes-Acosta, who arrived in late 2022, is part of the latest rough patch that Arlovski has found himself on. The former UFC heavyweight champion has had a lengthy MMA career with two separate stints in the promotion. His second stint, however, has seen him be part of three separate winless streaks.

His first losing streak consisted of five consecutive losses, which included brutal knockouts against Alistair Overeem and Francis Ngannou. After rebounding with a two-fight win streak, he found himself on the wrong end of another winless streak, this time consisting of three losses and one no-contest.

After rebounding and racking up several wins, he is now on his third losing streak in his second promotional run, having lost his last three bouts. The only silver lining is that he managed to avoid being finished, as his two prior losses were a TKO and submission, respectively.

Andrei Arlovski's record against UFC champions

Due to the countless fights he has had in the promotion, Andrei Arlovski has faced numerous UFC heavyweight champions, past and future. However, his record against them hasn't been the best. He first faced two-time champion Tim Sylvia, beating him once for the interim title before losing to him twice in the future.

Check out Andrei Arlovski beating Tim Sylvia to claim interim gold in the clip below:

Arlovski faced Sylvia for the final time years later, but the fight ended in a no-contest. He did score a unanimous decision win against future titleholder Fabrício Werdum and former champion Frank Mir.

Unfortunately, Arlovski suffered brutal knockout losses to future champions Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou. He was also submitted by future interim champion Tom Aspinall in the latter's third UFC fight.