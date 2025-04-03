Andrew Schulz draws striking parallel between Floyd Mayweather and Stephen Hawking's brilliance

Stephen Hawking's accomplishments in physics and cosmology are second to none but comedian Andrew Schulz believes that Floyd Mayweather's brilliance in the sweet science is greater than that of Hawking's in his realm.

Hawking, who passed away in 2018, is best known for his theories on black holes. Even more impressive is the fact that he postulated several theories whilst battling motor neuron disease. Despite all these, Schulz is confident in his claim about Mayweather.

The comedian made the bold claim during his interview on the Ariel Helwani Show, where he was asked to name his favorite fighter of all time. At first, he named Roy Jones Jr., revealing he used to wear the same sneakers that the 'Captain Hook' wore. Schulz proceeded to hail Floyd Mayeather Jr.

"I think Floyd is the greatest great. Like, I think Floyd is better at boxing than Stephen Hawking was at science. Like, I don't think anybody's been as great at a thing as Floyd has been at boxing," said Schulz.

On hearing this, Helwani quipped whether Michael Jordan has a claim to the same. Schultz countered by pointing out that Jordan has lost and plays in a team sport while Mayweather has never been defeated in professional boxing.

Moreover, he stated that only three boxers (DeMarcus Corley, Shane Mosley, and Zab Judah) were able to land a powerful blow on Mayweather.

"In a sport where, if you were a centimeter off, lights out, lights out, he did. He made three, quote-unquote, mistakes in a span of 50 fights, and he's 40-something years old. Like, that just doesn't happen," Shulz added.

Check out Andrew Schulz's comments about Floyd Mayweather Jr. below (44:50):

Andrew Schulz makes a mind-blowing NBA analogy for Floyd Mayweather

Andrew Schulz's father was a journalist who often covered boxing and, during that time he interacted with Muhammad Ali, Larry Holmes, and more. As such, the comedian has followed boxing closely and has deep knowledge of the sport.

In the aforementioned interview with Ariel Helwani, Schulz explained who Floyd Mayweather Jr. is in NBA terms.

"If you're just purist, and you're one of these guys who’s like, 'I just like fundamentals,' he's Tim Duncan and Michael Jordan. He, you know, he is (Nikola) Jokic and Anthony Edwards. He's everything," Schulz said (45:52).

Mayweather has garnered criticism for only winning fights on points. However, Schulz pointed out that 'Money' had several knockout victories in his early career and this diminished only after he moved up a weight class while also dealing with hand injuries.

