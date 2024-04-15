Andrew Schulz was left astounded by Max Holloway’s “let’s bang” moment at UFC 300 against Justin Gaethje

Andrew Schulz recently shared his live reaction to Max Holloway's incredible knockout win over Justin Gaethje to capture the 'BMF' title at UFC 300 this past Saturday.

Like many, the comedian was at loss for words and astounded after the former featherweight champion invited 'The Highlight' to a wild exchange in the closing moments of the fight, which saw the Hawaiian knock him out with a right hook in the last second. The knockout made for a legendary moment in 'Blessed's career that resulted in a roaring ovation from the fans in attendance.

Schulz took to his Instagram account and uploaded a video that shows his reaction along with his FLAGRANT podcast co-hosts. They were all in disbelief as it appeared as though Holloway had done enough to warrant a unanimous decision. He said:

"Let's fu**ing bang. He's up...He's up 3-1. He says, 'Let's bang'. He was up. He won the fight! He goes, 'Let's bang'."

The comedian also added a caption to the post expressing his gratitude for the entertaining bout both fighters put on for the fans. He wrote:

"Unbelievable. Love both of you guys. Absolute warriors. Can't believe what I just saw."

Schulz has a massive platform with his podcast and a large social media following, so it will be interesting to see whether Holloway comes across the clip of his reaction.

Is Max Holloway challenging Ilia Topuria for the UFC featherweight championship next?

It doesn't appear as though fans will have to speculate too much as Max Holloway is believed to be the next challenger for Ilia Topuria's UFC featherweight championship.

After his incredible knockout win over Justin Gaethje, the attention immediately turned to a potential Topuria vs. Holloway title fight. 'El Matador' recently dethroned Alexander Volkanovski to win the title, while 'Blessed' defeated the No.2 ranked lightweight to capture the 'BMF' title.

Topuria took to his X account to congratulate Holloway on his win and mentioned that he will share a similar fate to Volkanovski when they meet inside the octagon. He wrote:

"Congrats on your performance Max. Respect your story and everything you achieved with a beautiful family. Hopefully we gonna share the octagon before the end of the year and trust me you gonna feel something that you never felt before. I will be the first one to take your lights out. Philippians 4:13."

Topuria's tweet regarding a potential fight with Holloway [Image courtesy: @Topuriailia - X]

