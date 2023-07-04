Andrew Tate bashes Drake's nail paint in a cryptic tweet - "Reason I deny meeting all the famous people who try to meet me"

It is common knowledge that Andrew Tate does not subscribe to the idea of men dressing or fashioning themselves according to trends that are traditionally associated with women. Therefore, when Drake flaunted bright pink nail paint, Tate wasted no time and bashed the Canadian rapper.

Drake is all set to start his much-anticipated tour, ‘It’s All a Blur’, with 21 Savage. The tour will kick off on July 5 in Chicago and Drake reached the city well in advance. However, his look turned quite a few eyeballs as the 36-year-old flaunted a bright-colored watch and pink nails on his Instagram stories.

A Twitter handle named, @CensoredMen posted videos of Drake showing off the multi-colored watch and bright pink nails on their Twitter handle and invited Twitterati to share their thoughts on the same. 'Cobra' Tate was quick to respond to the tweet. The retired kickboxer took a jab at Drake for the unusual choice of colors.

“There's a reason I deny meeting all the famous people who try to meet me,” Andrew Tate tweeted.

Tate is known for his strong opinions about the roles of men and women in society. He is also a proponent of a strong masculine identity for men. As a result, men with bright pink nail paint do not particularly please him.

Andrew Tate reveals massive scars on the back

As mentioned before, Andrew Tate takes pride in a strong masculine identity and believes in getting tested under fire. He is a former kickboxing world champion and still works on his skills to stay true to his philosophy. In a strange happenstance, Tate proudly flaunted scars on his back when Drake unveiled his bright new look on social media.

In a recent video posted on Andrew Tate’s Twitter, a number of clearly visible scars are forming a uniform pattern on his back. However, he did not reveal what caused those scars to appear.

Andrew Tate @Cobratate I lived a life of pain to achieve the impossible and every day my struggle continues.



The world is not enough.



I want it all. I lived a life of pain to achieve the impossible and every day my struggle continues.The world is not enough.I want it all. https://t.co/N20cMw4uug

“I lived a life of pain to achieve the impossible and every day my struggle continues. The world is not enough. I want it all,” Tate wrote in the tweet.

Andrew Tate became the talk of the town after being de-platformed from YouTube. He is being kept under house arrest for being an accused in a human trafficking case.

