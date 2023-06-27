"Why are you even buying her dinner?" - Andrew Tate expects undivided loyalty from women while their life partners spend time in jail 

Andrew Tate rose to fame by promoting a brand of masculinity that would seem despicable to many but has surprisingly won over a large section of young males. The former kickboxer was banned from all social media platforms in 2017 over misogynistic comments before being reinstated on Twitter after Elon Musk's takeover of the company.

Twitter provided Tate with a platform to spread his word even during his four-month detention in Romania starting last December. After being released to be under house arrest earlier this year, the polarizing internet sensation has certainly lost some of the hype behind him.

However, Andrew Tate is a master marketeer who can strike the right chords in young men to maintain a loyal following. In his latest post 'Cobra' went on a rant demanding unwavering loyalty from women while their partners are in jail. The 36-year-old rape and human trafficking accused said on Twitter:

"If your woman wouldn't wait for you if you went to jail for 5 years, why are you with her? I know she's hot, I know she's funny, I know she makes you laugh. But if you can't sit in that jail cell with 100% certainty that she's not out with her friends, them in her ear, talking shit, her ending up with another man. Why are you even buying her dinner. For what? Sex? That loyalty to me is the only thing left that's valuable."

Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate has picked a side in potential Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg fight

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are currently teasing a super fight that just might come to fruition. Started over an insignificant Twitter spat, the idea now appears to be gradually taking shape with the involvement of Dana White.

Not surprisingly, Andrew Tate has offered to train Musk, the man who got him back on Twitter. Looking to avenge his continued ban from all Meta platforms, the former kickboxer recently wrote on Twitter:

"Meta banned me everywhere for telling the truth about vaccines. But now we can restore honour with a strike at the enemy clans leader. I will train you @elonmusk . You will not lose."

