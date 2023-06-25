"Do this on election night" - Cryptic Dana White teaser gets fans guessing if Musk vs. Zuckerberg is actually happening

Dana White might be the man to make Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg happen. The idea of a potential clash originated when Musk proposed one while responding to a fan who was reminding him of Zuckerberg's BJJ credentials.

White subsequently claimed that both parties are 'dead serious' after having talked to them. The UFC head honcho also sounded excited to bring it to fruition, deviating from his usual stance of avoiding freak shows.

White has now further raised fans' hopes with a cryptic post where he sports a Zuckerberg vs. Musk UFC t-shirt.

White's teaser sent fans into a frenzy, who unanimously continue to rally behind this matchup.

Check out some comments below:

"We need to do this on election night"

"Take my money sir! Please just pull it off before the nuclear holocaust. The common person would appreciate it."

"This fight alone could potentially bring the UFC to the next level in terms of customers from all markets, Dana will work like never before to make this one happen :P"

The Nameless @icononascreen @danawhite Take my money sir! Please just pull it off before the nuclear holocaust. The common person would appreciate it.

Heres Johnny @VIslandGuy @danawhite Would love to see these two fight for charity but I think both companies won't allow it for insurance reasons. Same thing if Dana fights company won't allow it

SirGiveAcrap @SirGiveAcrap @danawhite This fight alone could potentially bring the UFC to the next level in terms of customers from all markets, Dana will work like never before to make this one happen :P

Brick Lawson @bricklawson27 @danawhite We need and want more info! Is Elon going to train and get in shape? He needs 1 year for training. I want my boy Elon to win!!

FinesseTheBooks @FinesseTheBooks



FinesseTheBooks @FinesseTheBooks So much for no "gimmick fights" @danawhite This man knows an opportunity when he sees one

pixbylucio @pixbylucio @danawhite Not going past one round. Zuck with the Instachoke. and I don't even like Zuck,but he's def got the advantage in everything.

David Weissman ✡️ @davidmweissman @danawhite Is this really going to happen? Or is it a publicity stunt? I'll actually give them both crops if it does.

Spencer Guffey @SpencerGuffey1



Spencer Guffey @SpencerGuffey1 @danawhite Zuckerberg has put me in FB jail at least a dozen times. put me in coach.

Shahabs @Shahabs



Shahabs @Shahabs @danawhite Zuck destroys him. id really like to buy this shirt. Can you send me a link?

Dana White believes Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk won't be sanctioned

UFC fighters Charles Oliveira and Jon Jones have offered to train Mark Zuckerberg while dividing internet sensation Andrew Tate has extended his support to Elon Musk. Given the hype surrounding this matchup and Dana White's uncharacteristic involvement, Zuckerberg vs. Musk might just come to fruition.

However, there are several nitty gritty that need figuring out in this potential matchup, including the weight difference to begin with. As per reports, Musk currently weighs 185 lbs to 200 lbs, while the Meta CEO weighs somewhere around 155 lbs.

White recently admitted that the fight is unlikely to be a sanctioned one, if it comes to fruition at all. The 53-year-old said on The Pat McAfee Show.

“I’ve been talking to both of them back and forth, [Elon and I] have a call in about five minutes here. I don’t know, listen. First of all, if they both agree and they both say, let’s start here. Elon Musk is six foot two, two-hundred and twenty pounds. Mark Zuckerberg is not, okay. There’s a huge difference, this thing would be like UFC 1 for Christ’s sake...We’d have to figure out the weight stuff, I don’t know how the commissions will look at this thing… Well, it would be an exhibition, it wouldn’t be sanctioned by a commission."

Catch Dana White's comments below:

