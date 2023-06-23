Does Elon Musk know MMA? Comparing the Tesla CEO's height, weight, age, and fight experience with Mark Zuckerberg

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have sent the MMA world into a frenzy after teasing a potential MMA clash.

While it is widely known that the Meta CEO has been training in martial arts for some time now, Musk has some MMA experience. During his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, the founder of Tesla revealed that he trained in Karate, Judo, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and even Taekwondo as a kid.

However, Elon Musk doesn't seem to have any accomplishments in the sport like Zuckerberg who has won several medals in BJJ. With that said about their experience in MMA, let's take a look at how they compare against each other in different physical attributes.

According to unofficial sources, Elon Musk stands at about 6 feet 1 inches tall and seems to have a significant height advantage over Mark Zuckerberg who measures about 5 feet 7 inches.

The story doesn't change when it comes to comparing their weight. Musk weighs in at around 187 lbs whereas Zuckerberg weighs in at around 155 lbs. Considering the physical differences between the 51-year-old and the 39-year-old, it is very unlikely that we will see an MMA fight between the two.

Dana White claims he is down to promote Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg in the UFC

UFC president Dana White seems to be interested in making the Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg fight happen. The potential fight has garnered attention from every corner of the world and White believes that this fight will generate more money than any fight in the history of combat sports.

While speaking about the same during a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Dana White had this to say:

“This would be the biggest fight ever in the history of the world. Bigger than anything that’s ever been done. It would break all pay-per-view records. These guys will raise you know, hundreds of millions of dollars for charity. You don’t have to be a fight fan to be interested in this fight. Everybody would wanna see it.”

Further in the interview, Dana White spoke about how he can figure out a way to have Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg in the UFC. He said:

“Listen… If these guys are serious, I make the fights that people wanna see. That’s what I do for a living. So it they really wanna do it and they’re serious, we can figure out a way to pull this off. I would absolutely positively do this.”

