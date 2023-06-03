It seems like the interview BBC had planned to do with Andrew Tate didn't go according to how they might have envisioned it. 'Cobra' had a member of BBC hold an exclusive interview, where the older Tate brother and the interviewer were at constant logger-heads.

Sensing that the interviewer may ask him leading questions, Andrew Tate decided to capture the whole interview with a camera of his own. This week, 'Cobra' released the whole interview on his social platform, calling out the British network for conducting a biased interview against him.

Voicing his frustrations, Andrew Tate took to Twitter with the following:

"The BBC has been begging me for an interview, daily, since I left jail. They promised to discuss the problems with the Romanian justice system, the unfair detention of a man who hasn't been found guilty, the conditions inside of Romanian jail."

"They sent a list of questions in advance, which I did NOT ask for, as a measure of 'good faith' that they wanted to show 'the other side of Andrew Tate, and do a fair and balanced piece on the unspoken perspective'. They then sat down, threw all of this away and attacked me instantly, an ambush. A hit job attempt. They attempted to sucker punch me. They failed."

Tate released a clip of the interview bit he captured and posted it to Twitter with the following captions:

"The mainstream media which vilify me, beg me for interviews under the guise of 'balanced' journalism. The Matrix is desperate. These are the full interviews they'll never show you."

Reactions to Andrew Tate's release of BBC interview

To say that Andrew Tate has legions of hardcore fans that swear by him, is an understatement. 'Cobra' set the internet on fire when he started giving unapologetic hot takes on a myriad of different issues related to men's lifestyle and self-help.

Whether it was his hot takes, or something that he actually did behind closed doors, 'Cobra' and his brother Tristan Tate found themselves in hot water late last year. He was arrested and jailed for three months, followed by three months of house-arrest, on charges of human trafficking, sexual assault and forming a criminal organization.

Lately, 'Cobra' and his brother Tristan Tate have been posting from their home in Romania. The latest in the saga of Tate involved the aforementioned BBC interview. Tate did himself a favor by recording the whole interview himself, so that he could counter any possible doctoring of footage by BBC. Here are some reactions to the clip he posted on June 1:

