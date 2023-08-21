Andrew Tate calls on therapist to help Logan Paul after fiancée Nina Agdal falls victim to online vendetta 

Like many others in the MMA community, Andrew Tate has taken notice of Dillon Danis' ongoing antics towards Logan Paul on social media and has called on a therapist to help him out.

David Sutcliffe, who is a therapist and interviewer, recently took to Twitter to pose a question to his followers on who they would like to see him interview next. He received excellent reviews for a recent interview he conducted with 'Top G,' which was a discussion that lasted over two-hours.

He wrote:

"Who should I interview next?"

The influencer offered his suggestion, which is also an endorsement as it shows that he enjoyed his experience and didn't believe there were any ulterior motives when he was being interviewed by the therapist. He commented that it could help Logan Paul in dealing with his fiance Nina Agdal being brought into the buildup for his upcoming boxing bout with Dillon Danis, writing:

"Logan probably needs some help"

It will be interesting to see whether David Sutcliffe will take Andrew Tate up on his suggestion and reach out to Logan Paul for an interview.

Andrew Tate encourages followers to continue working to achieve results

Andrew Tate recently shared a motivational message for his followers as he encouraged them to continue putting the work in to achieve results.

'Top G' posted a video to his Twitter account, where he discusses the adversity that successful individuals have gone through to get where they are. He mentioned that results are the only thing that matters and encouraged them to remain disciplined without allowing anything to stop them from achieving their goals.

He said:

"I don't care if you're tired or if you're going through bad times right now. You need to work much harder, nobody cares about your problems. Most successful people have had a hard life, you are nothing special. The only thing that matters are your results, so get up and grind."

Check out the tweet here:

