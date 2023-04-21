Andrew Tate and his arrest have been a raging talking point across all social media platforms in the last few months.

His controversial and often misogynistic comments on women, along with his ideology on topics such as masculinity and moneymaking, have made him one of the most talked-about social media celebrities in recent times. To fan the flames of his popularity, the self-proclaimed 'Top G' was arrested along with his brother Tristan Tate last December on charges of rape, sexual assault, and human trafficking.

The brothers were released from prison under judicial control and are currently on house arrest in Romania. According to a detailed investigative report by BuzzFeed News, Andrew Tate and his allies have committed several other potential crimes that could jeopardize their case at the eventual trial.

The report claims that according to sources in the prosecutor's office and court documents obtained by the outlet, the Tate brothers devised a plot to flee to Dubai under the guise of medical treatment. The United Arab Emirates does not have an extradition treaty with Romania.

Andrew did visit medical professionals during his prison stay for a supposed tumor in his lungs that started the rumor that he had cancer. Tate later waved it away, claiming it to be a scar "from an old battle."

Tate's accomplice, Luana Radu, who was also arrested and released on similar terms, had allegedly accessed classified police computers with help from unknown individuals to get information on the ongoing investigation.

Further questionable activities include getting his followers to send messages of threat and intimidation to his accusers.

Andrew Tate arrest: Will the actions of 'Top G' and his team affect their ongoing case?

Although the Tates are currently out of jail, they are far from being acquitted. It raises the question of whether their alleged activities will have a severe impact on their legal cases.

According to sources in the prosecutor's office who spoke with BuzzFeed News as well as legal experts, Andrew Tate and his allies may face more criminal charges because of these allegations.

One person, who preferred to stay anonymous, said:

"The Tates have played an extremely dangerous game... Every aspect of the case that touches on the victims is very sensitive."

Mihai Mares, a criminal defense lawyer in Bucharest, stated that the judges were irritated at the Tate brothers during the initial trials. The repeated allegations may cause the judges to view any future statements with skepticism, he said.

Poll : 0 votes