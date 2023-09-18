Andrew Tate claims he has added another luxury sports car to his collection

Andrew Tate is renowned for his relentless display of opulence and wealth on social media platforms. The controversial influencer's showcases include fleets of luxury cars, stacks of cash, and frequent boasts about his remarkable achievements, all of which have cultivated a devoted following, elevating him to the status of a cult hero among his fans.

Tate actively promotes his get-rich-quick formula to his dedicated audience through Hustler's University, an online program imparting 100 business lessons. In an ongoing quest to entice followers into his world and encourage participation in his business lessons, Andrew Tate has strategically marketed a brand centered around his luxurious assets.

Recently, Andrew Tate took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the latest addition to his lavish car collection, the Pagani Utopia. He wrote:

"Just bought my chick a Lambo bought myself a Pagani Utopia now having a smoke before I continue being the most famous and relevant man alive. No day of rest for me. Maybe in another life."

The Pagani Utopia boasts an AMG-developed 851-horsepower twin-turbo V-12 engine, ensuring world-class performance. The car's Carbo-Titanium core structure strikes a balance between strength and feather-like weight, boasting a dry weight of just 2,822 pounds, a remarkable 229 pounds lighter than its predecessor, the Huayra Roadster.

The Utopia is priced at $2,190,000, making it a rare and coveted choice for potential buyers. Limited to just 99 units, this $2.19 million supercar exemplifies Pagani's mechanical mastery.

Andrew Tate claims elite wealth status and offers transformational advice to fans

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate recently boldly asserted his membership among the world's wealthiest 0.01%. Tate went on to criticize those facing financial difficulties, labeling them as "broke, lazy, and dumb."

In his tweet, Tate expressed disdain for individuals who have not achieved financial success, attributing their struggles to a perceived lack of effort. He emphasized his own journey from humble beginnings and firmly believed that trying for a decade and failing is an unrealistic notion.

Tate challenged those facing financial hardships to take responsibility for their situation, suggesting that their financial status is a reflection of their character. He wrote:

"Despite growing up poor -I find myself harboring disdain for the financially underachieved. You are not trying. I would know. I started below you. Now I’m in the top 0.01% of this planet. There is no such thing as trying and failing for 10 years. That is not real. That does not happen."

Andrew Tate added:

"The hardworking, sober, critically-thinking, charismatic broke person doesn’t exist. Not for long. They ALL get rich eventually, SOMEHOW. After years of spending 24 hours a day with the singular goal of becoming financially wealthy, After years of hard work, singular focus, and critical thinking, they all find the solution eventually. You broke? You have no one to blame but yourself."

