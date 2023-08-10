"Unmatched" - Fans react after Andrew Tate reveals net worth

Andrew Tate has revealed how much his net worth really is after a lot of speculation by media and fans.

'Cobra' Tate is one of the most famous men on the planet currently. However, at one point, he was also a world kickboxing champion before he shifted to social media. The Tate brother claims to own several businesses and even have a subscription-based website where they help users earn money. In a recent tweet, the former kickboxer revealed his net worth:

"I’m worth 500M but I just found 6 x 500 euro notes in some jeans I haven’t worn in ages and I’m super happy. 3 grand! For free! You can take the boy out the street…."

Here's what the fans had to say about his net worth:

"Heart of a poor boy and the mind of a conqueror."

One user questioned Tate:

"500M? Tate please, let's be realistic here"

One user said:

"Unmatched Top G"

Another user said:

"Im headed to work rn to work 8 hours and make $14 an hour"

Another user said:

"As if bro come on. Don’t kid yourself"

Andrew Tate reveals Romanian organization DIICOT is trying to start a new case against the Tate brothers

The Tate brothers recently tasted freedom as their request to remove them from house arrest was granted. Prior to that, they were in jail for a few months before spending around 6 months under house arrest. DIICOT is the organization that ordered the indictment of Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate, and according to 'Cobra' they are at it again:

"Dicott are still sending letters to people who barely know us and trying to start a NEW file. Why? I have no idea. A total abuse of power. A sad day for Romania."

Andrew Tate claims the organization is abusing their power by trying to make a new file on them. DIICOT stands for Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism and they spearheaded the arrest and trial against Tate for suspected 'Human-trafficking,' among other charges. However, they have not been proven guilty or innocent yet and are still fighting the legal battle.