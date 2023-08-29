Andrew Tate claims he tricked Romanian police by discussing movie plot of Rush Hour 2 inside “bugged jail cell”

Andrew Tate recently claimed that he managed to trick Romanian police while he was inside his jail cell and described the connection to Rush Hour 2.

While speaking to Patrick Bet-David, the influencer described his experience sharing a jail cell with his brother Tristan and why they were placed together. He mentioned that the jail cell was bugged and used that knowledge in order to trick the Romanian police by talking about the plot of the popular film.

He said:

"They bugged our cell...Me and Tristan instantly knew...So then we start talking about Ricky Tan, crime boss from Hong Kong and how Carter and Lee are the ones that can stop him. What we were doing is describing the plot of Rush Hour 2...They're in the case files. Ricky Tan, Carter, Lee, Hong Kong, it's all in the case files."

Patrick Bet-David burst into laughter when he realized that 'Top G' was being serious about referencing the plot of Rush Hour 2, starring Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker. Andrew Tate then mentioned that he spoke about assets being in Ireland with his brother as another way to trick the Romanian police and noted that they have never been there, saying:

"Whispered in his [Tristan] ear like, 'They bugged this cell. Let's prove it.' Start talking about Ireland and wonder if they found the assets in Ireland...We talked about it for about a week and then we saw on the news 'Investigation expanded into Ireland.' Neither him or I have ever been to Ireland in our lives."

It will be interesting to see what other stories Andrew Tate and if he did anything else to trick Romanian police while serving his time.

