"There’s a reason why he’s loved" - Patrick Bet-David lauds Khabib Nurmagomedov and crew after sit-down, details best moment from meeting

Iran-born American entrepreneur Patrick Bet-David has lauded Khabib Nurmagomedov and the latter's team after their recent conversation. The 44-year-old Bet-David hosts The PBD Podcast and is a well-known public speaker. He's notably interviewed several successful MMA fighters such as Georges St-Pierre and Dustin Poirier in the past.

During one of his entrepreneurship-related events this month, a part of the 'Campaign Saving America 2023,' Patrick Bet-David hosted Khabib Nurmagomedov onstage. He and the MMA legend addressed multiple topics during their conversation.

On that note, Bet-David has now posted a video to his Instagram page featuring footage from his backstage interactions with Nurmagomedov and his crew. The video also shows him and 'The Eagle' speaking onstage and later reuniting backstage.

The author and entrepreneur proceeded to attach a statement alongside the video, expressing his appreciation and respect for the UFC icon. Suggesting that their backstage conversation was the best moment of their meeting, Bet-David wrote:

"Last night’s sit down with the 🐐 @khabib_nurmagomedov was 🔥. The best part was the conversation backstage with him and his crew. There’s a reason why he’s loved and respected."

Check out highlights from Bet-David's interaction with 'The Eagle' in the video below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov is a former UFC lightweight champion, who boasts an undefeated professional MMA record of 29-0. The grappling savant, who hails from Dagestan, Russia, holds the distinction of being the UFC's first Muslim champion. He's also time and again been praised for being one of the rare top-tier fighters who retired with an unbeaten MMA record.

After his father and lifelong coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov passed away in July 2020, 'The Eagle' competed in one final MMA bout in October 2020. Following that, he retired from MMA, as his mother didn't want him to continue his career without his father by his side. The 34-year-old UFC Hall of Famer has consistently maintained that he won't return to professional MMA competition.

When Dustin Poirier and Patrick Bet-David discussed Khabib Nurmagomedov's grappling prowess

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier appeared on The PBD Podcast back in 2021 and spoke to Patrick Bet-David regarding his fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov. In September 2019, Poirier faced Nurmagomedov in a UFC lightweight title unification matchup and was beaten via third-round submission.

Harking back to his loss, Dustin Poirier alluded to the fact that he's an experienced fighter who's encountered many different styles and trained with a wide variety of fighters around the world. Poirier emphasized, however, that he hadn't faced anyone like 'The Eagle.' Indicating that Khabib Nurmagomedov is really good and has an otherworldly understanding of grappling, 'The Diamond' said:

"His understanding of his weight distribution, where my weight needs to be to keep me up, to build back up and his understanding of grappling is impressive. The best I've ever felt, the best I've ever seen... his understanding of what I needed to do and what positions I needed to be in to advance. He was steps ahead of me."

Watch Poirier's assessment below: