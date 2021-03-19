Why did Khabib Nurmagomedov retire from MMA?

Khabib Nurmagomedov will no longer be competing in UFC anymore. His decision was confirmed by UFC President Dana White.

Although 'The Eagle' announced his retirement after he beat Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October last year, White was trying to convince Khabib Nurmagomedov to return to the UFC.

He met the Dagestani fighter on numerous occasions to lure him out of retirement. However, it seems that White's efforts went in vain as he has acknowledged that Nurmagomedov will no longer fight in UFC.

The reason why Khabib Nurmagomedov chose to hang up his gloves was due to the fact he didn't want to continue his fighting career in the absence of his father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. The legendary coach passed away in July 2020.

Khabib Nurmagomedov said it's his mother's wish that he retires from the sport since Abdulmanap would not be present in his corner.

"Today I want to say this is my last fight. No way am I coming here without my father. When UFC called me about Justin I spoke with my mother for three days. She didn't want me to fight without father and I said this is my last fight, and I have given her my word," said Nurmagomedov at the post-fight interview.

With Khabib Nurmagomedov retired, who will fight for the UFC lightweight championship?

Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler will compete for the vacant UFC Lightweight Championship at UFC 262, which is set to take place on May 15, 2021.

'Du Bronx', who has been asking for a title shot since his win over Tony Ferguson, will finally get his wish granted. He and Chandler are ranked No.3 and No.4 respectively in the Lightweight division rankings.

It appears that The No.1 ranked contender Dustin Poirier wants to settle his scores with Conor McGregor first. 'The Diamond' had stated that he would like to challenge the Irishman in a trilogy fight before laying claim to the Lightweight title.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement has made the title picture of the 155-pound weight class clear. Other fighters who are in the mix of contenders to potentially fight for the title include the likes of Justin Gaethje, Tony Ferguson, and Rafael dos Anjos.