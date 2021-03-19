"29-0 it is" - Dana White officially confirms retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov

Dana White has announced Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement from the sport. The UFC president took to Twitter and confirmed that 'The Eagle' will no longer be competing in the UFC.

"29-0 it is. He is officially retired. It was incredible to watch you work. Thank you for EVERYTHING and enjoy whatever is next my friend," noted White.

Khabib Nurmagomedov had earlier announced his retirement after defeating Justin Gaethe at UFC 254. The Dagestani fighter choked out 'The Highlight' in the second round and cited the passing of his father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, as the reason behind his retirement.

Since then, the UFC has been trying to lure Nurmagomedov out of retirement, but to no avail, as White has officially confirmed the Dagestani's status.

Khabib Nurmagomedov was recently seen with Lorenzo Fertitta

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently took to his social media and posted a picture with former owner of the UFC, Lorenzo Fertitta. The MMA community, along with fans and fighters alike, had assumed that 32-year-old was hinting at his comeback.

It was good to see you Lorenzo 🤝@danawhite send me location 📍👊 pic.twitter.com/JChChJSCqR — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) March 17, 2021

Now that Dana White has confirmed that Nurmagomedov will no longer compete in the UFC, it will be interesting to see how the promotion will sort out the blurred title picture of the lightweight division.

With Charles Oliveira waiting in the wings, Michael Chandler coming off a big debut win at UFC 257 and the looming trilogy fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor, fireworks are promised.

After a dominant performance at UFC 259, Khabib Nurmagomedov's protege Islam Makhachev is also in the mix and has vowed to pick up where his Dagestani counterpart left off.